BILLINGS, MT- As the Northern International Livestock Exposition continues, many youth focused events have students learn about the logistics of agriculture.
Over 600 FFA and 4H students are becoming more aware of how important agriculture is to everyone.
FFA students are instructed to evaluate livestock for markets and breeding, classifying cattle, sheep, and hogs to evaluate what purpose each animal can offer.
"It'll help giving interviews for a job, and interviews for applying for scholarships," said Jacob Reisig, a high school student studying agriculture.
"You never know what resources you can get, and the connections that people can get as well."
Students as young as nine-years-old in the 4H program learn about livestock, as well as the most important crops Montana produces each year.
Members of the 4H and FFA program also have to present the information they gather, enhancing their public speaking skills.
"Public speaking is very important for anyone," said David Kelsey, a Director for the NILE Rodeo.
"People come back going through this and say they still remember what they went through. And that's the case whether or not they go into the agriculture industry."
The NILE Rodeo has held youth related agriculture courses for over 50 years, and will continue providing that knowledge to more students in the future.