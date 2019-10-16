NILE Rodeo and Stock Show happening this week

The NILE is October 12-19 at the MetraPark in Billings. It's a rodeo and stock show that attracts between 40,000 and 50,000 people every year. Most events are completely free to spectators. Some events, like the PRCA Rodeo, require a paid ticket.

Bailey Kovey came with to brothers to show Aberdeen Heifers.

Kovey said, "She likes to drink out of my water bottle. I didn't know a cow could do that until I met her."

Kovey says taking care of her animals teaches her a lot.

She said, "We do all of this week because it teaches us hard work, dedication. And, it teaches us not only good sportsmanship inside the ring, but outside the ring. Showing cows is a very valuable thing to kids I feel like, because it teaches you that you have responsibilities. It helps you manage you money and prepare you for your future and college. It's not just something you do for the summer. It something that prepares you for your whole entire life."

NILE General Manager Jennifer Boka said NILE has given nearly a million dollars in cash and live animal scholarships in the last 15 years. She also said people come from all over to attend the NILE- representing 38 states and 5 countries.

A link to the full schedule of NILE events can be found here: https://www.thenile.org/p/about/schedule