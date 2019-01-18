A new golf shoe unveiled by Nike has a surprising look.

Yes, they look like grass.

Nike's newest version of its Air Max 1 Golf shoes will soon be available to help you with your game.

They're simply called, "Grass."

As you can see, they feature a lush turf-like material that basically camouflages your feet while you're on the course. The shoe has a zoom air mid-sole and rubber outer sole with golf-ready traction.

It's unclear when Nike plans to release the shoes.

They're expected to sell for about $140, but they will ensure golfers that they'll always be on the green!