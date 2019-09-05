NFL fans show excitement for 2019 season

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Excitement filled the air at the Plaza Arcade Bar and Grill as the NFL kicked off its first game of 2019. Football fans are both optimistic and a bit apprehensive about the upcoming season.

"I've been a Colts fan pretty much since Peyton Manning was around," says Brady Narum.

"Panthers are looking a little rough, a few unknowns," says Dustin Byers, "Cam Newton with his health coming off a second rotator cuff surgery, so we'll see. So I'm not too optimistic but always hopeful for the first game."

Thursday night's game featured the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Packer's fan Spencer Clampitt proudly wore his Aaron Rodgers jersey.

"Die hard Packers fan since I was little," says Clampitt, "since I can remember watching football. It's the first Super Bowl I remember watching back in '98."