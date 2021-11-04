Next Steps for the Public Safety Mill Levy

BILLINGS — Though the public safety mill levy passed, it doesn't seem likely any implementation of the programs will happen this year.

And Billings residents will not see a tax increase for the mill levy before November 2022.

"We're a full year out, but we aren't going to wait a full year to implement,” Chris Kukulski, a Billings city administrator, said.

Before taxes rise, the City plans on using money in their savings account for the first year, to begin implementing the new programs and to purchase equipment.

But according to Kukulski, that won't happen until at least January.

"We will need to get city council approval for amending the budget for any reserve fund that we spend,” Kukulski said.

Over the next 60 days, before new city council members are sworn in, Kukulski says city planners and administrators will meet to make sure the programs will be ready to work when the money is approved.

"We will really refine the plans and strategies we have, as well as — we want to have more conversations on what measurements we can use so we can measure success," he said.

When the money is approved by the city council, Kukulski says portions of the plan will not have priority over one another since they all need to be used together to fully work.

"You know, they really are all critical, so we talked a lot about how the criminal justice system is just that, a system. So, if we don't deliberately add to prosecution capacity while increasing law enforcement capacity in core, then we are just going to run into bottlenecks,” Kukulski said.

According to Kukulski, even if the full funding was granted today, it would still take two years to fully implement the new programs.

"We need to make sure we recruit and hire fantastic candidates, and our organization doesn't have the capacity to bring on and hire all those people all at once. It's a pretty substantial increase,” Kukulski said.