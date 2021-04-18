BILLINGS, Mont. - If you have some new or used shoes laying around you don't wear or just a spare pair in the house, students and staff at Newman Elementary want to put them to good use.

Jackson, Macy, Aleah and Mya were some of the students with Newman Elementary collecting shoes at the Lithia dodge parking lot Saturday.

"We're doing a shoe drive for all the kids who don't have shoes," says Macy, a second-grader from Newman.

"And guess what? They have the same shoes that I wear," says Aleah, Kindergartner from Newman.

The school partnered with Funds2orgs, who will send these shoes to less fortunate children in third-world countries.

"The kids enjoy doing it, they think it's great, I had a little kindergartner bring me shoes on Friday and he was so excited to tell me… he brought shoes for somebody else, and it's just a sense of pride watching them do it, and getting involved," says Kathy Bentley, PTA Secretary for Newman.

For every pair of shoes donated, Newman Elementary will receive 40 cents from Funds2orgs. The school plans to use the money raised to build a new playground and a few other items.

"So that we can get mature trees, benches, gazebos, new playground equipment, so it's not just for Newman school, its for Newman community as a whole," says Bentley.

The last time we spoke with the Newman crew, they had collected around 700 pairs of shoes, a hop, skip and a jump away from their goal of collecting 25,000 shoes by September 7.

If you are interested in offering services, donating or dropping off shoes, you can reach out to the school or bring your donations to the elementary.