Newborns Celebrate 'Star Wars Day'

Newborn babies at a hospital in Iowa celebrate star wars day with adorable galactic head-wear.

Saturday is May the fourth, aka 'Star Wars Day,' celebrated around the world.

Mercy-One Medical Center in Des Moines is celebrating by giving newborns unique Star Wars character hats.

The hats were crocheted by Amanda Selby, who says she loves seeing the excitement on parents' faces when she gives their little a hat.

Many characters are represented, from droids R2-D2 and BB-8 to Yoda's large green ears.

One newborn even had the honor of wearing Princess Leia's signature side buns.