New Jersey's Newark Liberty Airport is warning that some of its passengers may have been exposed to measles. The exposure would have happened on Christmas Eve, when an infected passenger went through the airport.

The airlines passenger with measles arrived in Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport on a flight from Brussels on Monday, December 24th. New Jersey state health officials believe the measles-plagued flyer may also have visited other areas of the airport.

Officials are saying anyone who was at Newark Liberty from noon to 4 pm on Christmas Eve and has not been vaccinated against measles is at risk.

Dr. Nancy Simpkins, State Medical Consultant, said, "Measles is a scary disease. It starts with high fever, rash, cough, subsequent pneumonia, sepsis and ultimately people can die from measles."

It could take until January 14th for someone who was infected by the passenger with measles to develop the symptoms.

New Jersey health officials say this latest measles warning is unrelated to an earlier outbreak this year in Ocean County, involving 33 people.

Dr. Simpkins said, "The virus can actually live on inanimate objects for up to two hours after the exposure, so I think that's the big hype. But the truth of the matter is, almost every adult who has gone through there and every child over the age of 18 months has been vaccinated against measles and once vaccinated, always immune."

Anyone who suspects they may have been exposed to measles is asked to call their healthcare provider before going to a doctor or emergency room, so precautions can be put in place not to infect others.