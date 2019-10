While a New York televisions crew was out covering a serious storm they witnessed a special event, a wedding engagement.

Tyler Osborne didn't let mother nature stand in the way along the Jersey Shore.

With the wind howling, he got down on one knee and proposed with a ring to Lisa Snyder.

It was also her 30th birthday!

The magical moment, despite the gloomy weather around, took place in the exact spot where the couple had their first kiss 15 months ago.