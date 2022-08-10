BILLINGS, Mont. - Crow Culture now has a permanent place in New York's Metropolitan Museum Of Art after they acquired a local artist's handmade cradleboard.

Elias Jade Not Afraid shared this week that the museum purchased his cradleboard called "Life After Death" and added it to their permanent collection.

Not Afraid has been beading and creating wearable art for many years and has several pieces on exhibit in several museums.

But getting a call from the museum asking to buy this project was a shock to him.

He says it took about two years to gather the materials to create the piece, from the bull elk ivory to the antique beads intricately woven into smoked deer hide.

“So I try to keep everything you know like the materials used close to what our ancestors used to use about 100 or 200 years ago so it's kind of playing with both traditional and contemporary,” Not Afraid said.

He says the ideas for his pieces come from photos of his ancestors.

“I could tell based off of what it was if it was just for adornment or if it was actually a medicine object, like something that shouldn't be replicated,” Not Afraid said. “So I will either ask someone from back home, ‘oh I want to do this with these materials, do you think it would be ok?’ and most of the time its just go for it you don't have to ask permission, just create what you want.”

In addition to having his work displayed at the Met, he also got a feature from prolific fashion magazine Vogue last year.

As for what comes next, Not Afraid says he's going to keep working to improve his craft and push himself out of his comfort zone.