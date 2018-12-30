New Year's one of the most dangerous days to drive; MHP will increase patrols

Monday night is New Years Eve, a night to ring in the New Year with friends and family. It is also one of the most dangerous days of the year on roads.

According to the US Department of Transportation, an average of 300 people die in drunk driving crashes in the week between Christmas and New Year's Day.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says forty-four percent of traffic fatalities on days between Christmas and New Years Day are caused by drunk driving.

Holiday drunk driving deaths are on the rise; up thirty-five percent in the last five years on days between Thanksgiving and New Years.

Captain Keith Edgell with Montana Highway Patrol said MHP will have increased patrols tomorrow night.

Captain Edgell said, "People need to make sure that if you're going to go out and celebrate New Year's that you are designating a designated driver and or making arrangements for an Uber or Lyft or one of the other, City Cab. You know there are lots of options out there other than driving under the influence."

Captain Edgell also wanted people to remember that road conditions are not ideal right now. He said drivers need to be sure to allow more time while traveling.