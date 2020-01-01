New Year's Eve DUI check in Billings

After talking with Lieutenant Brandon Wooley of the Billings Police Department I was informed of what activity Billings saw throughout the night and into the new year.

From 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.- there were a total of 172 calls for service. Seven of those calls were for DUI complaints, 33 for disturbances, 19 suspicious activity reports and 15 firework complaints. Of the seven DUI complaints five turned out to be DUI arrests.

I called multiple towing companies in Billings to see how busy their night was and between three companies there was a total of one call for a tow.

Though there were not fatal accidents reported as a result of drunk driving, the threat it poses not only to the driver but for the other drivers on the road is highly dangerous.

In cases where you have been drinking and need a way home, you are advised to use a ride share app like Lyft or Uber to get you home as a $20 Uber charge is far better than a multi-thousand dollar DUI charge.