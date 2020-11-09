Four new video game consoles launch this week, and we want to help you find the best fit for your family.

On Tuesday, November 10, Microsoft is releasing two new Xbox consoles. The Xbox Series X is the more powerful option of the two, featuring 4K gaming, 1 TB of internal storage, and a 4K UHD disc drive that can play physical Xbox games and Blu-Ray DVDs. The Xbox Series X will cost $499 USD.

Shoppers on a budget can look for the Xbox Series S: a digital only option -- meaning players can't use physical media of any kind on the console. The Series S is also less powerful, and only has about half the storage space of the Series X, which is reflected in its $299 price tag.

The new Xbox consoles are backward-compatible with Microsoft's last-gen console, the Xbox One, meaning players can bring their physical and digital libraries to the Series X, and their downloadable games to the Series S. Select Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are also supported.

There are not many exclusive games launching alongside the new Xbox consoles, but you will want to consider Xbox Game Pass, a Netflix-like subscription service that provides access to dozens of titles.

On the PlayStation side, two versions of the PlayStation 5 are launching on Thursday, November 12. The standard edition includes 825 GB of storage, a 4K UHD disc drive, and the brand new DualSense controller from Sony. Alongside the standard edition, a digital edition is launching, with the exact same specifications as the standard edition, with the disc drive removed.

The PS5 is backward-compatible with most of the PlayStation 4 library. The standard edition launches for $499, and the digital edition is $100 cheaper at $399.

At launch, PlayStation players can look forward to launch title Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as well as a few other titles from PlayStation studios.