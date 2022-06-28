BILLINGS, MT. - Billings Clinic is the first hospital in Montana to offer a minimally invasive treatment for severe Emphysema.

The Zephyr Valve treatment allows patients to breathe easier, and gain an increase in physical activity, without a lot of discomfort that other forms of treatment have had on patients.

This treatment is the first FDA approved treatment for Emphysema that has shown patients improving their quality of life, without any risks associated with any major surgery.

"Before I had the valve treatment, just walking across the house was a challenge" said Shelia Shire, an emphysema patient since 2006. "Now that it’s done, I feel like I can dance on the rooftop.”

The procedure is done with doctors examining the patients lungs through a process known as Bronchoscopy. Valves are placed through this practice through no cutting or incision of any kind.

The entire treatment takes no more than an hour, with an increase in patient improvement being evident for medical professionals at Billings Clinic.