BILLINGS, MT--Today, Billings TrailNet had their biggest fundraiser of the year Ales for Trails at Zoo Montana after opening a new recreational trail for public use.

The non-profit has given the City of Billings more than 750,000 for trail development, amenities, and maintenance since its founding

Earlier today, they had a ribbon cutting ceremony for opening a new recreation trail between King Avenue West and Gabel Road for public use.

Kristi Drake, the Executive Director of Billings TrailNet says that the new trail provides safer transportation opportunities for under-served neighbors in that area.

"Having trails is really important, especially for children. Parents feel a lot safer when their kids are not right next to busy traffic and it’s great for elderly to be able to walk."