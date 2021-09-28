A new state law gives motorcycle riders the right to ride the lane lines to pass traffic, and it takes effect this Friday, October 1st.

But this is a big week for some other laws in the state as well.

"What its designed to do is to is minimize traffic congestion, and get the motorcyclists on their way on a hot day," said Billings Police Chief, Rich St. John.

Chief St. John says he sees pros and cons to the new lane filtering law for motorcycles.

"People that might be turning left to right making a lane change and things like that, and then unexpectedly you could have a motorcycle just show up," Chief St. John said.

Here's what the new law says: A motorcycle cannot go over 20 miles an hour if they chose to pass a car on the lane lines. And the car they're passing cannot be going over 10 miles an hour. Currently, riding the lane lines is illegal, but the Chief says its hard to chase down and penalize motorcycle riders who do that.

"Depending where we are, in the line of traffic, if I'm behind them and they pass me by four or five cars there's no way I can catch up with that," Chief St. John said.

Senate Bill 9 doesn't specifically outline who has the right of way if a motorcycle is riding the lane line, but Chief St. John says he hopes the motorcycle riders will take responsibility, and look out for themselves.

"If you are going to be splitting a lane of traffic, you need to be aware that cars could turn in front of you," Chief St. John said.

But this isn't the only law that's scheduled to kick in on Friday.

Four laws that restrict access to abortions are set to start the same day.

However, Planned Parenthood of Montana filed a lawsuit in Yellowstone County District Court to stop those laws.

The lawsuit claims the four bills violate Montana's constitutional privacy, equal protection and free speech provisions.

A decision from a judge is expected before Friday, October 1st.