New things coming to the West Bank Landing

The Great Falls West Bank Landing project has been in the works for almost 3 years now, breaking ground back in 2016.

As we make our way into 2019, you’ll be seeing some more big changes to the property along the Missouri River.

West Bank Landing all started when a group of entrepreneurs decided they wanted to fill up an empty space along the banks of the Missouri river.

At the time, the only thing standing in their way was the ground beneath them.

Old refineries used to line the banks of the Missouri River, contaminating the soil.

Once the decontamination was complete, new buildings quickly began to pop up; bringing new life to a once deserted piece of land.

The newest additions to the project include Peak Fitness and an office building that is slowly being occupied in phases, much like the West Bank Landing project itself.

“This is a multi-year, multi-phase development. And this project goes into more than just one or two or three phases. They’re looking long term and building high end condos, adding more retail, more office, more restaurants,” explains Jolene Schalper, Vice President of GFDA Business Development.

Additional aspects of the project include beautifying the surrounding trails and land with better lighting, play structures, art and more.

However, according to the GFDA, this is just the tip of the iceberg on what’s to come.