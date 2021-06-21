BILLINGS - For the first time since 1947, the Montana Association for the Blind is hosting their summer orientation program for the blind and visually impaired in Billings.

"This year we have a lot of local Billings students, so it seems like the need is here,” Executive Director of the Montana Association for the Blind Dr. Jocelyn DeHass said.

Dr. Dehaas says this program is meant to transform the lives of students, giving them the tools to be independent.

"I wish I could have you come on the first day when they walk in and they're scared and unsure, and when they leave, they're walking strong and confident. They can do a lot of things they never imagined they could do," she said.

By the end of the program, some students are so independent, they return as staff members in future programs.

One of those former students, Rhonda Cochrane, has been part of the program since 1991.

“It saved my life,” Cochrane said. “So I wanted to give something back. I've been almost every one of the instructors that we have and now the office manager."

Within the educational programs, blind and visually impaired students have many options, including how to cook a roast and how to use an iPad, or even a keyboard.

The staff understands the hardships of being blind or visually impaired. Which is why they are available to anyone who wants a helping hand.

"It's hard to admit, maybe that's not the word, that you're blind, but we're here to help,” Cochrane said. “Get a hold of somebody, don't sit back and wonder what you could've done. Call us and we will help."