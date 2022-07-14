BILLINGS, Mont. - A new nationwide suicide prevention contact will be available to anybody that is struggling with their own personal mental health.

The number 988 will be available for people to call and seek resources that can help anybody that needs it.

"We usually have three numbers to call for the state," said Dr. Michael Bütz, a psychologist in Billings.

"Now we have one universal number that anybody can call and contact with."

Bütz said that the importance of easily accessible resources with the new 988 number is important, particularly in Montana.

"Here in the state of Montana we've been in the top five lethal states in the nation for suicide for a decade," Bütz said.

Bütz also said that he hopes that Montanans are feeling able to seek any attention that they need in order to preserve their own mental health, and to encourage anybody that is struggling to reach out.

988 as the new suicide prevention contact will be available starting Saturday.