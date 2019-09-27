A new study reveals the universal screening for autism is often inaccurate.

Researchers from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia tracked 26-thousand toddlers evaluated for autism.

They found the checklist screening detected just 40% of children who were eventually diagnosed with the condition.

However, kids who did screen positive were diagnosed seven months sooner, which helped them get early interventions.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends doctors screen all toddlers for autism.