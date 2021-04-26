BILLINGS - A largemouth bass pulled from Lake Elmo in Billings Heights Saturday is big enough to be a new state record. The 9.575 lb. fish tops the previous record of 8.8 lb. that has stood since 2009.

Brandon Wright caught the 22.5-inch-long fish Saturday morning while angling from shore with a worm on a hook and 6-pound test line, according to a release. He officially confirmed the fish’s species, weight and length by contacting Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials and weighing it on a certified scale at Alberstons grocery in Billings Heights.

Wright, who has lived in Billings for about four years, said he usually likes to flyfish, but decided Saturday to fish at Lake Elmo. He arrived at the lake a little after 10 a.m. and tipped a #10 Eagle Claw hook with a piece of night crawler. Then, Wright said, he sat back and started watching Tik Tok videos on his cell phone. Within 15 minutes, the big fish took his bait and he was able to reel it ashore.

It was the first largemouth bass that Wright ever has caught. He said he plans to have it mounted by a taxidermist.

The last remaining step to declaring the largemouth bass a state record is a signature from the FWP fisheries division chief in Helena. FWP officials in Billings said the paperwork was in the mail to Helena on Monday.

It has been a busy winter and spring for state fisheries recordkeepers. Other recent records included a chinook salmon in August, a smallmouth bass in October, a yellow bullhead in December and a brown trout in February.

People who think they have caught a Montana record fish should keep the fish fresh on ice but not frozen, document the length and girth with photos, contact FWP at the first opportunity for positive species identification, have the fish weighed on a certified scale and keep the certificate from the scale or an affidavit from the scale owner.