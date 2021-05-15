New species of dinosaur discovered in Mexico

Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History reported that a team of paleontologists in Mexico have identified a new species of dinosaur after finding its 72 million-year-old fossilized remains almost a decade ago.

The new species, named Tlatolophus Galorium, was identified as a crested dinosaur after 80 percent of its skull was recovered, allowing experts to compare it to other dinosaurs of that type.

The investigation, whish also included specialists from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, began in 2013 with he discovery of an articulated tail in a Mexican state, where other discoveries have been made.

Later, the scientists were able to collect, clean and analyze other bone fragments from the front part of the dinosaur's body.