MONTANA - A new social media platform, 'Zigazoo,' is live as of May 31.

Zigazoo founder and CEO Zak Ringelstein said the platform was originally designed for kids. The platform features challenges, like lip syncing or dancing, that people can respond to with a video. Ringelstein said there are no text messages on the platform. You can reply to someone's video with a video of your own.

Bella Basque is a social media personality and influencer in Montana. She's been on the platform for a couple of weeks.

"So far, I've really liked it," Basque said. "It's a very positive environment. Everyone supports everyone. I really like their challenges, or how you can do other people's challenges."

Basque said you can create your own challenges or respond to someone else's video challenge.

"You can have more of a personal connection with your followers just by being able to see your followers or fans replying to your challenges via video, which I think no other app has really done," she said. "So, I think it's really cool."

Ringelstein said there are some other differences between Zigazoo and other social media platforms. He said they verify everyone on it is a person and not a bot. And Zigazoo was created in the United States.