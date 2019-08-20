The new science lab at Billings West will be available to students in AP and Honors Chemistry and will replace lab equipment from the 1960's. The new equipment includes new lab booths, new floors and an array of other lab equipment.

Now, labs that would take multiple days to complete can be done within an hour. "With what we have here now kids can do a lab in one hour," says AP/Honors Chemistry teacher Cari Fields. "This allows me to free up more time for lecture and content and for more lab experiences for my students."

The new lab will allow students to work hands on and gain experience with equipment that they will work with in college.

Billings West will begin school Thursday, August 22nd.