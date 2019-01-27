A Billings Senior High student is expressing concerns about new restrictions placed on School District 2's Wi-Fi.

Senior student Clara Bentler says she found out about the new Wi-Fi policy from some of her teachers. She says starting this semester, teachers received a list of subjects students may not have access to on school computers.

She said while some content should clearly be blocked, the new system is blocking important information students need to access for schoolwork and their own knowledge.

She also said some students may only have access to internet while at school and wouldn't be able to research any topics like religious beliefs or terrorism at home.

Bentler adds the new policy was sprung on students and teachers without any communication, leading to confusion in her school.

"So we were just at a loss, we were like a loss of words like when did this how did this come about and why are topics like religion and beliefs, crime and terrorism, LGBTQ content. Why are they blocked that's just super random so we were super surprised because it was brought up out of nowhere," said Bentler.

KULR-8 spoke to Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham about the Wi-Fi issue. Upham said the district is taking a look at their system's overall security and checking it's overall functionality.

He said they're using a new product called "Content Keeper," casting a broad net over their Wi-Fi system. Upham added they're in the front end of finding out what all needs to be opened up in the clean-up procedure.

If teachers or students find content blocked they believe they should have access to, they can communicate that with the principal and IT will review it and open up that content.

Upham added he is proud of the students awareness and care for this issue. There will be a school board meeting to discuss the Wi-Fi restrictions at the Lincoln Center at 5:30 Monday night. Clara says she does plan on attending.