New restaurant "Odd Duck" brings "Earth to Plate" to Billings food scene

A new restaurant, "Odd Duck," is set to bring a global comfort food to Billings come spring.

KULR-8 spoke with head chef of Odd Duck, Travis Stimpson, about his vision for Odd Duck. Stimpson's been cooking in Montana for 23 years at restaurants like Walker's, Cafe Italia, Lilac, and most recently Local Kitchen and Bar.

So what's cooking at Odd Duck?

Stimpson says Odd Duck's mission is to bring new flavors from all around the world to Billings. He says he wants to elevate peoples minds about comfort food, combining flavors from all around the world while maintaining Montana's local roots.

All the meat at Odd Duck will come from Stimpson's family ranch, and the produce will come from local farmers for a true "earth to plate experience."

Stimpson believes Odd Duck can help Billings strive for more in the culinary world.

He said, "This is an opportunity for a really great food, to get better and better for us to become one of those dining destinations when you think of like Seattle, and Portland, Chicago, New York. Billings has an opportunity to that now we're getting bigger, and the amount of people we are drawing in now is getting broader. This is our chance to actually step up the game and be someone they focus on in the culinary world."

Stimpson says the restaurant is set to open sometime in May of this year next to Gainan's Midtown Flowers off of 17th and Grand Avenue.