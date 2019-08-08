New report claims global warming will lead to worldwide food shortage

There's a new international study released that suggests climate change is threatening the world's food supply.

The United Nations report, written by more than 100 scientists, warns that climate change is drastically degrading the land.

How people use that land is also creating problems.

The report finds that global warming is already threatening our dinner tables, with more expensive, scarcer, and even less nutritious food.

But scientists say it's not a dire situation just yet, and there are things we can do as consumers to save the planet from a far warmer future.

It starts by changing the way people eat, grow food, and manage forests.

The report calls for significant changes in both eating habits and farming methods.

Experts say reducing meat production would ease the strains it puts on land and water supplies.

Also, eating a more plant-based diet, such as fruits, vegetables, and seeds, will reduce emissions by 15%

Reducing food waste, no-till agriculture, and target fertilizer applications can also help reduce the impact of climate change on the planet.