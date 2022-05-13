RED LODGE, Mont. - A new regional report shows a $114,000 difference between what a local wage earner in Carbon County can afford versus the average home purchase price (see page 7 of the report).

The Regional Housing Study by Beartooth Resource Conservation and Development District said:

"The high housing costs in Carbon County relative to income indicate that much of the existing housing stock is not affordable to the local workforce." (pg. 29)

"Relative to incomes, sale prices in Carbon County were especially high in 2020 and a large portion of home sales were only affordable to the most affluent households." (pg. 28)

The affordability gap is affecting business owners as well:

"We've lost several employees who have lost their housing and have had to move," Red Lodge business owner Tom Kuntz said. "And had a few who had to move out of Red Lodge completely because they were unable to find any affordable housing. Or, not even affordable housing, but any housing at all."

The Red Lodge Area Community Foundation Workforce Housing recently completed a housing survey. They said: "Most renters and homeowners believe the cost of housing in the county is either high or very high."

That same survey asked renters and homeowners what they would like to see. Both groups would like to see 1) long term rentals and 2) starter homes.

The Red Lodge Area Community Foundation is having a meeting on May 19 at the Roosevelt Center from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. to discuss the survey.

President of Red Lodge Association of Realtors Marcella Manuel said home prices in Red Lodge have gone up about 22% since 2019. She said the demand is so great right now, they are still getting multiple offers on homes and selling the homes quickly.

"It used to be that it would take us 90 days or so to get a home under contract," Manuel said. "Now, homes are typically going under contract within about two weeks."

"I would say about a third of the buyers are local," she added. "Maybe a little more. A lot of people moving in."

Manuel said the higher selling prices mean a lot of long-term rental properties are being sold:

"Most places are experiencing some workforce housing issues. The huge demand for homes in this area, people moving in, and, of course, the rapid appreciation in the market has meant that a lot of people who have had a rental for a long time have suddenly decided the market is right. Now is the time to sale. And unfortunately, they don't typically go back as a long-term rental. So, it is putting a lot of stress on the market for long-term rentals."