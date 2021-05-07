ROUNDUP, Mont. - There are three new RADAR speed limit signs in Roundup to help remind drivers to slow down as they pass through the city.

The signs are located at: 8th Avenue East by the city park, US 12 coming into Roundup and the 1000 block of Main Street.

"We have two state highways that come through Roundup that intersect here," Roundup Mayor Sandra Jones said. "So we have quite a bit more traffic than people may realize."

Musselshell County Sheriff Shawn Lesnik said the signs costed about $10,000 altogether. Money from CARES Act was used to make the purchase. Sheriff Lesnik said the signs use solar power.

"It's my opinion that most people don't intentionally speed through Roundup," Sheriff Lesnik said. "They just accidently miss the change of speed signs. This is just a friendly reminder. It's pretty visual. It flashes at you to slow down."

"We want our kids to be safe," Mayor Jones said. "In the summertime, they're all over town: heading to the pool, heading to the parks, doing all the things kids do."