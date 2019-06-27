New program underway to prevent sexual assault at Rocky Mountain College

Rocky Mountain College in Billings is participating in a program that aims to prevent sexual violence. It's called the Culture of Respect.

It starts with rigorous self assessment. Rocky started by evaluating its policies. Now, they are working to correct areas that need improvement. And, some of those changes are happening quickly.

Co-chair of the grant application for Culture of Respect Ellie Hainsworth, says, "When we got our results back, we saw that we were lacking in this thing called visual reporting. We created a visual reporting flow-chart. And, that probably only took a week turn-around. And, we have that live on our website right now." https://www.rocky.edu/sites/default/files/rmc-reporting-options.pdf

Hainsworth says understanding what consent is, is one of the biggest things to prevent sexual assault.

She says, "It's a clear and enthusiastic 'yes.' Anything other than that is non-consensual. So, if somebody is impaired by any type of drugs or alcohol, it's not consent. Even if it's a 'yes' but there might be some type of coercion in it, that's not consent."

Rocky Mountain College is also teaching bystander intervention to its students. Hainsworth tells me there are three ways to intervene when a situation doesn't look right. The first, is to directly intervene. The second is to distract. This could mean trying to pull one party away from the situation. And, the third is to delegate, meaning to ask someone else for help.