BILLINGS, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte announced in a press conference in Billings Tuesday a new health care staffing recruitment program geared towards improving Montana's health care system.

A release from the governor's office said the health care staffing recruitment program is a long-term solution to confront the state's persistent health care staffing shortage.

“For too long, Montana has struggled to attract and retain health care providers, and the pandemic has only exacerbated this longstanding issue,” Gianforte said in a release. “With this innovative new program, we’re inviting qualified doctors, nurses, and other health care providers to move to Montana, serve in our communities, alleviate some of the burden on existing workers, and help us build capacity so Montanans have greater access to care.”

The new program allows participating employers to reimburse employees' moving costs of up to $12,500. Thirty-five-percent of the total reimbursement cost will cancel out the anticipated payroll tax deductions employers collect for eligible moving and relocation costs, the governor's release said.

Health care providers are required to pledge to relocating to Montana and stay employed for at least one consecutive year in order to be eligible for the program.

SLC Health released the following statement regarding the new program announcement in a release received by Montana Right Now:

"We appreciate and applaud the focus Governor Gianforte is placing on the acute-care workforce shortage that healthcare facilities throughout Montana are currently experiencing. The initiatives announced today are certainly a step in the right direction and will bring additional resources to our state that we hope will help ease the current labor shortage challenges.

SCL Health continues to support its associates and providers in innovative ways throughout its three Montana care sites. The focus on recruitment, retention, and resiliency includes:

· Offering attractive sign-on and retention bonuses

· Offering unique support services through a program called “Enhancing the Caregiver Experience”

· Offering incentives to associates

· Supporting our associates by hiring traveling healthcare workers to help fulfill staffing needs

SCL Health is also committed to helping fill the healthcare worker pipeline by helping to meet the unmet demand for skilled medical professionals in Montana and northern Wyoming by continuing our healthcare training partnerships with Montana State University College of Nursing, Rocky Mountain College Master of Physician Assistant Studies, WAMMI through the University of Washington School of Medicine, Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine, and other educational programs in Montana."

The program is expected to begin in late November and will be carried out by the Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Commerce.

The deadline to obligate grants is Dec. 31, 2024, and they must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.