BILLINGS, Mont. - A new program for kids of all ages this summer has been introduced in Billings called Rec2U.

The program starts June 16 and will be every Friday at Hawthorne Park in the Heights from 9:00 am to 10:15 pm and at Highland Park on the south side from 11:00 pm to 12:15 pm through August 11.

Games, activities, arts and crafts, healthy snacks and more will be offered at the program.

Billings Parks and Recreation says the program will give kids the opportunity to be active, healthy and happy, with director of Parks, Recreation and Public Lands, Mike Pigg, saying he is hopeful it will improve public safety.

“I think we play a larger role in the community than we ever really thought we could; getting kids started at the right age, going down the right path, and using public space to get together and enjoy. The impact we make may be 10 years out, but it’s an important impact,” Pigg said.