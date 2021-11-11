BILLINGS, Mont. - A new priority dispatch system started this week in Billings.

Priority dispatch means the 911 call center will ask you questions to determine the right resources to send. They may send an ambulance only (where appropriate), instead of an ambulance and fire truck. This is all part of an effort to conserve resources, like the big, red fire trucks.

"It's not uncommon for us to run out of fire trucks, to run out of ambulances, to run out of police officers," Billings City/ County Emergency Communications Center Manager Derek Yeager said. "And we end up starting to prioritize these calls."

Yeager said 911 call takers will ask a series of questions that should take less than a minute. As the call is taking place, a dispatcher will begin to send resources as those questions are answered.

"This process allows us to pause, and with the effect of a few more seconds, apply some prioritization to those calls," Yeager said. "And determine the most appropriate resource and send them."

Yeager said calls to the 911 dispatch center are up 8% over last year, with just under a million resources deployed already this year. Resources include ambulances, fire trucks and police.

"It's not unheard of for us to have so many law enforcement calls occur at the same time, we just run out of officers to send," Yeager said. "And so, applying this sort of prioritization matrix really reverberates through the entire community in getting the right people to the right places at the right time."