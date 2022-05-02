New primary care clinic on Lockwood Schools campus

LOCKWOOD, Mont. - A new primary care clinic opened in Lockwood on April 11. It is on the Lockwood Schools campus.

"It's great to see a clinic out here," Family Nurse Practitioner at the Lockwood Clinic Jodi Gilligan said. "To see it growing out here, and see support and services for this community."

The clinic is open Monday- Friday, 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. They offer same-day appointments. In addition to providing wellness check-ups, they have a lab and x-ray capabilities.

Lockwood Schools Assistant Superintendent Don Christman said the new clinic will help if there is an accident at the school:

"We have two staff members who had accidents on campus that were seen immediately over here. One was back to work. They were fine. The other had to be referred on for more care. But that happened within ten minutes of the accident happening. And we see that, with all of our sports that go on, if somebody is injured in a sporting event and the clinic is open and they are right here, we see that as a huge bonus, rather than somebody waiting and having to go into town."

Christman said the new clinic will mean less time away from school when students have a doctor appointment. He also sees collaborations coming between the clinic and the school.

"We are looking at, next year, vaccination clinics, sports physicals, things that we had to kind of piece together," Christman said. "Well now, we'll be able to give solid dates, have a facility for the kids to go to and have support in the school for getting our vaccination clinics done all in one service."



Gilligan also saw potential for collaboration on community education meetings.