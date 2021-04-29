BILLINGS, Mont. - There is a new playground at Rose Park in Billings.

Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator with Billings Parks and Rec Paul Reinhardt said the old playground at Rose Park was worn out. He added they have six certified playground equipment inspectors on staff.

Billings Parks and Rec was able to get a $150,000 grant through the Land Water Conservation Fund. When they combined the grant money with park funds, Reinhardt said they knew they could do something really special with the playground. The budget for the playground was $420,000, although Reinhardt expects the project will come in slightly under budget.

He said about 700 people voted last summer on the type of playground they wanted to see at Rose Park.

Playground equipment was ordered in the fall and installation began in January.

"This is an amazing park," visitor to the park Serena Edgell said. "I mean, it's just so many different parts, a little part for little kids, and then, for bigger kids. It's just awesome."