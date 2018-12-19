New partnership expanding pediatric mental health care

A new partnership between Governor Steve Bullock and Billings Clinic was announced Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, the partnership will increase statewide access to pediatric psychiatric care in the state through $2.2 million in federal funding.

Dr. Eric Arzubi is the Chair of Psychiatry at Billings Clinic. He explained, "It's being able to have conversations around our best practices in mental health between a primary care provider, no matter where they are in Montana, and a children psychiatrist, a board certified child and adolescent psychiatrist."

The new program is called the Montana Access to Pediatric Psychiatry Network, also known as MAPP-Net. The program will connect pediatric psychiatrists to providers across the state, who care for children and youth with mental and behavioral issues.

"For example, a child might come in to a small primary care clinic in a very small town in rural Montana with behavorial problems. Not necessarily a mental health issue, but behavioral problems. That primary care provider, if he or she is struggling with trying to figure out an assessment, a diagnosis, a treatment plan can pick up the phone. We don't have to have this big discussion around mental illness, it mental illness or not, we can say hey have you tried some of these parenting approaches."

MAPP-Net will be administered by the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

"This is going to give us the resources to staff a line where child psychiatrists can readily pick up the phone and provide support or consulation to the primary care folks no matter where they are in Montana," said Dr. Arzubi.

MAPP-Net will serve as a statewide nework of pediatric mental health teams that provide support to pediatric primary care sits through Project ECHO, which stands for Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes. The project is a video-based tele-mentoring platform utilized by Billings Clinic to reach clinicians across Montana on a variety of topics including pediatric and adult mental health, opioid use disorders, and adverse childhood experiences.

There will also be a MAPP-Net Advisory Council. That will include: