BILLINGS, Mont. - The East Billings Urban Renewal District is getting a new 3000 capacity outdoor concert and event pavilion in downtown Billings.

Montana based venue Pub Station, run by 11111 Entertainment, made the announcement Tuesday.

Located at 203 N Seventeenth Street, the new outdoor concert pavilion will be the first of its kind in eastern Montana.

“We are excited to expand our venue options in the Billings market, and to continue providing quality entertainment to Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming,” owner Sean Lynch said in a release.

Construction is expected to begin early 2022, and the venue is expected to open late summer, A&E Design said in their release. The project is funded by First Interstate Bank.