New observation deck in Manhattan will be the tallest in the Western Hemisphere at 1,100 ft

Here's a sneak peak of the spectacular New York City views from the Western Hemisphere's highest outdoor observation deck, slated to open in March of 2020.

The Edge at Hudson Yards boasts a one-of-a-kind triangular design with angled windows that will enable visitors to lean against them and look down to the city streets.

Visitors can also stand on a glass floor that gives a dizzying view of the ground 1,100 feet below.

Those who choose to take the 60-second, 96-floor elevator ride will be rewarded with an unmatched vista and a champagne bar.

Tickets for The Edge are already on sale and range from 58 dollars for an adult ticket with a flexible arrival time, to 31 dollars for a child's ticket purchased online.