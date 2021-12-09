New numbers show upward trend of fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - New numbers show an upward trend of fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Montana.

Wake Up Montana received these numbers from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services on Dec. 2. The numbers for 2021 only include the first half of the year (through June 30):

The percentage of fentanyl-involved overdoses jumped from 13.3% in 2018 to 48.1% in 2021.

Billings mom Kim Edinger lost her son to an overdose on carfentanil (a version of fentanyl that the CDC says is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine).

"We knew he was using stuff," she said. "His grades slipped. He went from straight A's, maybe a B or two here or there, down to barely graduating high school."

Edinger added it was hard to know where to go to get the help they needed:

"You think 'What can I do different? What can I do different?' We didn't know what to do. We just didn't know. We were in survival mode. We really were. We were trying to save him. It was stressful on our family. It was stressful on my daughters. It was stressful on my husband's and my relationship. It was stressful all the way around."

Edinger said her son Kaden was charismatic, a talented athlete and a great student. She said a friend told her the following memory from a cross country meet:

"He was captain of the cross country team in eighth grade," she said. "And one of the young classmates of his had Down Syndrome. He was a very liked kid, very loved kid. He was running cross country. My son came in first. She said, I remember he lapped around and ran the rest of the way with his classmate because he didn't want him to come in alone. I thought, 'Yep, that was him' and I try to remember those instead of the end."

Resources to help with substance abuse are available here.