BILLINGS, MT- The Billings-Logan International Airport partnered with 'Visit Southeast Montana' to highlight the opportunities for visitors and residents alike in Eastern Montana through a new photo installation in the expansion.

Some of the features of the wall include beautiful photos of an art installation at the Little Bighorn Battlefield, the Montana Dinosaur Trail, and a cutout of a cowboy riding a bucking bronco to showcase the world-famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale.

The goal of the mural is to entice tourists and residents alike to explore the farthest corners of the treasure state.

"Absolutely and also create some familiarization with it. We also know that of folks that visit Montana, a lot of them come back and visit again. So maybe if they can't do it on this trip, this will give them that inspiration, and you know that little nugget back there like oh I really do want to go to that place, and that's what we’re designing, and that's the big piece of this design."

Said Brenna Taylor Director of Marketing for Visit Southeast Montana.

The Visit Southeast Montana installation features several regional photographers' work and is expected to be on display for more than four years.