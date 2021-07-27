BILLINGS, Mont. - A new mural is coming to the N 13th Street underpass in Billings.

Right now, artist Elyssa Leininger and volunteers are working on painting the backdrop.

Leininger also worked on the 6th Street W underpass mural in 2020. Recently, Leininger and volunteers expanded that mural to include the ceiling and east side of the underpass.

"The community really supported our last project and it was incredibly uplifting," Leininger said. "And, I just, I wanted to do more."

Leininger estimates the new mural will take about a month to complete.

"It will be a panoramic view of the City of Billings, the Yellowstone Valley, basically," Leininger said. "It will feature the Four Dances Area, the Yellowstone River, the South Hills, the Beartooth Mountains and then, the Rims out on the West End."

The mural is funded through a combination of a grant and private donations. If you are interested in donating to the mural, or are interested in volunteering, you can go here.