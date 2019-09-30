New law requires patient ID to be shown before getting opioid prescription filled

Starting tomorrow Montana law will require pharmacies to check identifications before filling opioid-specific prescriptions.

Acceptable forms of identification are state issued driver's licenses, a tribal identification card or an academic issued identification card. The identification will have to be scanned in order for the prescription to be picked up.

The new law controls opiates by limiting the presciptions to no more than 7 days if the patient is deemed to be opiate-naive and if it is an acute need of the patient.

The law does allow for patients who have cancer or are on hospice to receive more than 7 days of medication. For patients who live in rural areas there are options for them to obtain a second prescription or an electronic prescription.