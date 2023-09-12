New law opens doors for educators across the Treasure State

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Through a new law known as the Tomorrow’s Educators Are Coming Home Act – or TEACH Act, the state has invested $40 million towards health insurance and reformed teacher licensing requirements. As a result, nearly 500 teachers across Montana are about to start their careers, some at Lockwood Schools.

Tuesday, Governor Greg Gianforte visited teachers and administrators of Lockwood Schools to see those changes.

The teacher shortage is affecting schools nationwide, and Montana is no different. Just before the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, the Office of Public Instruction hosted a virtual job fair to try to connect teachers and administrators with potential employers around the state.

At that point, there were thousands of openings for educators; today, the Governor’s office said nearly 500 of those positions have been filled with the help of the TEACH Act

The superintendent of Lockwood Schools, Don Christman said all the critical positions that were vacant before the school year started, are now filled.

"We introduced 31 new teachers and now we are in the process of hiring two more so it will be 18 more openings since July. "Said Don.

A big part of that, Christman said, is because of the restructuring of the licensing requirements an example of this is Terron Torix. At just 19 years old, he is now the Family and Consumer Science teacher at Lockwood High School.

With the new law in place, Torix said he received an emergency authorization, which means he had enough credentials and recommendations to allow him to teach.

The TEACH act also incentivizes schools to increase the pay for starting teachers. Torix said he now earns an income equivalent to a teacher in the third year of their career.

"Being a third year on the pay scale is a really big thing just because it's advancing my salary more and I know it's not all about the money, I don't do this for the money, but that extra bit of money is really important in having the student success and the student learning and caring for them. Just knowing that we are appreciated like we should be is really important." Said Torix.

Superintendent Christman hopes these new laws continue to open doors for educators, administrators, and students.