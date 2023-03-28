BILLINGS, Mont. -- In the state legislature cannabis is once again taking center stage. This year, a proposed bill is seeking to undo almost all of the policy changes that were voted into effect by Montanans.

It has been an interesting journey when it comes to the legalization of marijuana in the Treasure State. In Yellowstone county alone , cannabis was on the ballot in two separate elections and both times recreational use of marijuana was voted through.

A new Bill would make a lot of changes to the current cannabis laws in the state. Senate Bill 546, introduced by Senator Ken Regier would revise several marijuana laws. Within the text of the Bill, Senator Regeir wants to reduce the demand for marijuana by eliminating all adult use and access to cannabis, only allowing medical use. He wants to increase the medical use tax from 4% to 20% while decreasing the potency of THC from 35% to 10%. He also wants to drop the maximum purchase amount from 5 ounces to 1 ounce a month