A referee in New Jersey made a high school wrestler cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match. This video taken on Wednesday of the wrestler's choice to avoid forfeit has gone viral.

Buena Regional High School student Andrew Johnson is seen stoically submitting to an impromptu cutting of his dreadlocks. Fellow students walk up to him with encouraging gestures that seem to say 'you've got this.'

And he sure did.

During a match, he pins his opponent and wins.

The rules of the match state:

Hair shall not extend below the top of a shirt collar.

Hair shall not extend below earlobe level.

Hair shall not extend below the eyebrows.

A letter from the school said: "The student athlete made the decision to cut his hair… at that moment… to avoid forfeiture. No school/district staff member influenced the student into making this decision."

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association confirmed it is investigating.

A statement released to us from the organization includes this: "given the degree of attention being focused on this matter, the NJSIAA will recommend to chapter officials that the referee in question not be assigned to any event until this matter has been reviewed more thoroughly."