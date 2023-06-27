New Intermountain Health Clinic Opens

BILLINGS, MT- Intermountain Health’s new West End Clinic, located at 602 Henry Chapple St, opened its doors to the community for the first time on Monday.

“We're really excited being out here on the west end because Billings has blossomed so much and we're going to be able to provide that primary care need that is out here,” said Dominique Mesimer, the clinic manager.

Offering primary care services by appointment on weekdays, plus walk-in care that will be open 365 days a year; this new 63,000-square-foot clinic will provide expanded healthcare services to an area of Billings that’s experiencing significant growth.

“Just the new design is fantastic, and the proximity to my nurses and medical assistants is very nice, the open windows, the ability to flow through the rooms makes it much nicer,” internal medicine Dr. Edward Malters said.

SCL Health merge with Intermountain Health in 2022 and this is the first facility in the Billings area to feature the new Intermountain Health brand.

In May, Intermountain Health announced plans to launch a full-time Gynecologic Oncology practice in Billings to serve the region allowing patients expanded access to advanced gynecologic oncology care and treatment.

Three local physicians will begin seeing patients at the West End Clinic in early August.