BILLINGS, Mont. - The cause of death for Celia Scheihing has been released by the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office as the affidavit states that her husband, Daniel, struck her with a hammer multiple times with the intent to kill.

What was originally reported as a fatal car crash had turned into a murder case.

In a probable cause affidavit filed by the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office, Daniel Scheihing admitted to striking his wife Celia Scheihing multiple times with a hammer with the intent to kill her.

Daniel Scheihing then proceeded to place Celia in an SUV and drive around for more than an hour with her body in the car. The probably cause affidavit states that Celia most likely died in the vehicle prior to the intentional crash.

Daniel then swerved off of Molt Road and crashed the vehicle into a power pole, knocking it completely over before driving through a fence and coming to a stop.

It was reported that Daniel was wearing a seatbelt, but his wife was not. Daniel was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Celia's death was a ruled a homicide by the Yellowstone County Coroner.

Following his arrest, Daniel Scheihing was found dead in his jail cell on January 3rd, the same day he was scheduled for a court appearance on a charge of deliberate homicide.