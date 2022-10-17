New Information for officer involved shooting in ER Department of Billings Clinic

BILLINGS, Mont. -- New information after an armed suspect was shot by Billings police inside Billings Clinic.

According to Lt. Matt Lennick calls were made to Billings Police Dispatch about an armed person inside the Billings Clinic ER.

The suspect was identified as a woman who brought a loaded handgun into the ER and was threatening to shoot herself.

Four officers responded within minutes of the call and entered the er department. Lt. Lennick says upon entering one round was fired from the suspect.

"The suspect actually shot themselves, remained conscience, remained a threat, and then as officers approached went for the firearm again and one officer fired one round."

The suspect ignored commands to stop, and was still holding the gun.

A single round was fired by two-year department veteran Officer Blaine Lane, which hit the suspect.

Officers were able to make contact and apprehend the woman while securing the gun and she was given medical treatment.

No hospital staff or officers were injured during the incident.

As per department protocol, Officer Lane has been put on administrative leave until an investigation is complete.