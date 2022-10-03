BILLINGS, Mont. --South River Road near the derailment is still closed off until further notice.

Maggie Karas, Disaster and Emergency Services Public Information Officer for Carbon County says, the remaining train cars were moved off the railway and the east bound path is now clear.

Karas says, as of 5pm Sunday evening, the track was open and the first train moved through at 7pm.

She also adds law enforcement and first responder agencies have been released from the area.

Maggie says, moving forward all information regarding the status of the cleanup, information regarding the cause of the derailment, and anything dealing with the environmental impact mitigation from the gas leak from two of the cars will come through BNSF -- the owner of the train.