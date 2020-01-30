Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton says two people have died in a crash between a car and school bus early Thursday morning. The two victims were in the car that collided with the school bus.

Sheriff Fulton says authorities are working on contacting family members for notification. Both victims were from Montana.

None of the occupants of the school bus were seriously injured.

Sheriff Fulton attributes the collision to inclement weather conditions, slick roads, and low visibility.

Montana Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Sheriff Fulton says MHP, BIA, and the Rosebud County Sheriff' Office worked together to handle this incident.

A school bus was involved in a crash on Highway 212 between Lame Deer and Ashland Thursday morning.

According to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, a student, bus driver, and bus monitor were injured in the crash and transported to the hospital.

The Montana Highway Patrol incident map is listing a fatal crash in that area.

Rosebud County Sheriff's Office says the roads in that area are extremely slick. They say to expect delays until the crash scene is cleared up.

